Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $80.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Wix.com Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $77.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 183.98% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

