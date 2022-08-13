Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Up 5.7%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.82 and last traded at $90.15. Approximately 1,657,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,776,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.
WOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolfspeed to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38.
Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.
