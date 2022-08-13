Workhorse Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Workhorse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Workhorse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

WKHS has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $711.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

