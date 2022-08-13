Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) PT Raised to $46.00 at SVB Leerink

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $37.89 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

