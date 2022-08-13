Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Xometry Price Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,840.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $167,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,904.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,840.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,715 shares of company stock worth $5,062,576 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after buying an additional 66,290 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,728,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after buying an additional 523,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

