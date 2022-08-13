Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Raised to $64.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XMTR. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Xometry Stock Down 3.3 %

XMTR stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. Xometry has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $76.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.02 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Xometry will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Xometry news, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,840.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,434.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,840.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,576 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $167,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xometry by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,504,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Xometry by 1,926.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 857,158 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

