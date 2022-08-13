ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) received a €46.00 ($46.94) price objective from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 130.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TIM. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($47.96) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

ZEAL Network Price Performance

TIM opened at €20.00 ($20.41) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.00 and a 200 day moving average of €20.00. The company has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($16.33) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($24.90). The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.