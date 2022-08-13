ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €47.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($47.96) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 135.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on ZEAL Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

Shares of ZEAL Network stock opened at €20.00 ($20.41) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.00. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($16.33) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($24.90).

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

