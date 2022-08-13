Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $16.44

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $17.64. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 200 shares.
Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $753.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.49.
Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.38. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 380.22%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
