Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $16.44

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $17.64. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 200 shares.

Zealand Pharma A/S Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $753.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.38. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 89.90% and a negative net margin of 380.22%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.51% of Zealand Pharma A/S worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.