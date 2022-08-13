Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,505,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,737,000 after purchasing an additional 797,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

