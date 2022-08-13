Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZD. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD stock opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $68.42 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.