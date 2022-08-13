Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) PT Lowered to $110.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZD. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ZD stock opened at $83.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.47. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth about $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $423,655,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 46.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,505,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,737,000 after acquiring an additional 797,385 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth approximately $151,111,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,604,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.