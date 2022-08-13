Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zynga Stock Performance

Zynga stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional Trading of Zynga

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 23.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,328,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,893,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,180,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,250,000 after buying an additional 294,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,596,000 after buying an additional 8,229,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after buying an additional 616,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

