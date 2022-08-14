1,015 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $608,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 715.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Organon & Co. by 306.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.3 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

