103 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after acquiring an additional 102,685 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.7 %

TEAM opened at $283.25 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.35 and a 200-day moving average of $241.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.