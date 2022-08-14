215 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,671,000 after acquiring an additional 106,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,524,000 after buying an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,151,000 after acquiring an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,650,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WHR opened at $167.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.28. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.