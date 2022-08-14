23448 (LAB.TO) (LAB) to Release Earnings on Monday

23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect 23448 (LAB.TO) to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.
23448 (LAB.TO) (TSE:LAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 million.
23448 (LAB.TO) Price Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on 23448 (LAB.TO) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.60 price objective on the stock.
23448 (LAB.TO) Company Profile
Fluidigm focuses on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including cancer, immunology, and immunotherapy. Using proprietary CyTOF® and microfluidics technologies, it develops, manufactures, and markets multi-omic solutions to drive meaningful insights in health and disease, identify biomarkers to inform decisions, and accelerate the development of more effective therapies.
