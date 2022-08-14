2,859 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,905,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,192,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 910,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,671.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $129,060 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of PLAB opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

