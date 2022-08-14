2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio Stock Performance

Shares of TSVT opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $623.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Insider Activity

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 496.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.76%. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,660.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $32,660.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $89,248.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,861,336.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,907 shares of company stock valued at $359,336.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2seventy bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,062 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.