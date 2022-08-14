2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Up 5.7%

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 5,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,172,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWOU. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $705.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in 2U by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,288,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 167,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 2U by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 83.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 12.8% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

