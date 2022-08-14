5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Shares Gap Down to $19.72

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.72, but opened at $18.54. 5E Advanced Materials shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 833 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $12,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEAM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $447,000.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

