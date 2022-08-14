642 Shares in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

