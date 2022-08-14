84,359 Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Playtika by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Playtika by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Playtika from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

