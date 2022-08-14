a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Summit Partners L P increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 67,841,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 813.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

Shares of AKA opened at $2.28 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $293.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.92.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). a.k.a. Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.33 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.