AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) CEO Sells $1,321,481.79 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) CEO Gary D. Fields sold 21,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $1,321,481.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,186.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AAON Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AAON by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.