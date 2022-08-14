AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AAON by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AAON by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $177,205.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,909 in the last three months. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.69. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $83.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.40.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

AAON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on AAON from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

