AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Director Sells $1,170,250.00 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AAR Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.52.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

