Acumen Capital Trims Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Target Price to C$36.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote Trading Up 1.5 %

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$22.40 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$18.82 and a 52-week high of C$51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$602.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.89.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$113.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.2700001 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.