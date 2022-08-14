Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Down 4.7%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.44 and last traded at $35.95. 11,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 335,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $74,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

