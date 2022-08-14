Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Up 6%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) rose 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 135,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 158,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Haywood Securities downgraded Adventus Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Adventus Mining Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.63.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
