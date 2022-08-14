Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,596 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $162,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $312.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $315.07.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.