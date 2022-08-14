Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,600 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,318,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,999.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,651,000 after acquiring an additional 399,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Up 1.8 %

GDDY stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,907. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.