Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,060 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,508 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,135.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,936 shares of company stock valued at $558,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

