Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,866 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HQH stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $28.05.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

