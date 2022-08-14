Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 202,465 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 119.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $73,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 504.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSM stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

