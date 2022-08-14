Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 22,223 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,223 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 519,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 104,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE KRG opened at $22.01 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.