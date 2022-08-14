Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 22,223 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 519,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,821,000 after buying an additional 104,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 165.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.01 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

