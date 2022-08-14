Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 24,509 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 983.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $99.86 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01.

