Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,458 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5,904.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 39.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $85.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.