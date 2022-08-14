Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at $722,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Price Performance

Shares of RM stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 42.38 and a quick ratio of 30.17. The firm has a market cap of $372.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.38. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $67.60.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $227,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,856,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $227,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 866,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,856,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $75,526.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,715.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,339 shares of company stock valued at $791,481. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

