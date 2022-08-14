Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 197,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,014,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,138,000 after buying an additional 114,270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $6,304,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 442,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,747,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -90.09%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

