Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $94.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.34.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.