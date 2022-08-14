Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Synaptics stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.30. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.26 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

