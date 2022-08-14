Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,706,000 after acquiring an additional 621,079 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,963,000 after acquiring an additional 436,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,745,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,607,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,387,029.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 520,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,419,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

