Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 226,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 59,041 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after buying an additional 44,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 1,701.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 27,652 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTR. Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetroChina has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PetroChina Price Performance

PetroChina Company Profile

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

