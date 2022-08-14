Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,505 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,783,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after purchasing an additional 638,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,210,000 after purchasing an additional 557,876 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 478.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 187,855 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

