Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 3,283 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Synaptics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.75.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.30. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

