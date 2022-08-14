Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Regional Management by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Regional Management by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RM opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 30.17 and a current ratio of 42.38. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $372.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $488,493.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,758,809.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $488,493.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,758,809.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $75,526.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,715.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,339 shares of company stock valued at $791,481. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

