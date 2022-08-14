Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 413 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on C&F Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Price Performance

Shares of CFFI opened at $50.70 on Friday. C&F Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $178.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.43.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

