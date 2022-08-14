Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 52,767 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,767 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCG stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $31.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.79.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.